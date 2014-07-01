FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More than half million protest to demand democracy in HK: organizers
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2014 / 3:33 PM / 3 years ago

More than half million protest to demand democracy in HK: organizers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - More than 510,000 people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Tuesday to demand greater democracy, organizers said, in what would be the largest demonstration since the city was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Police put the turnout at 98,600, according to local media.

Johnson Yeung, from the Civil Human Rights Front, one of the organizers of the rally, said activists would take to the streets again if China did not respond to Hong Kong people’s demands for a fair and direct election in 2017.

Reporting by James Pomfret; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.