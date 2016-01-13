FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong leader says has raised missing case of missing booksellers with Beijing
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong leader says has raised missing case of missing booksellers with Beijing

Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong, China January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said on Wednesday that he placed a great deal of emphasis on the case of a missing bookseller and has raised the issue with mainland authorities.

Lee Bo, 65, a shareholder of Causeway Bay Books and a British passport holder, went missing from Hong Kong in late December.

Four associates involved in publishing or selling literature critical of Beijing have also gone missing in mysterious circumstances over the past few months.

The disappearances have stoked fears of mainland Chinese authorities using shadowy tactics that erode the “one country, two systems” formula under which Hong Kong returned to China.

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill

