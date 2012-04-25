Hong Kong regulator looking at criminal liability for IPO sponsors

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Investment bankers in Hong Kong may face jail if they are found to have misled investors when preparing companies to go public under tough proposals being finalized by the market regulator, but the plan is expected to face stiff opposition from the finance industry.

Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Ashley Alder told Reuters on Wednesday a forthcoming consultation paper on initial public offering sponsors would look at making them hold criminal and civil liability for the contents of listing prospectuses.

“We are looking at both,” Alder told Reuters on the sidelines of the APREA Property Leaders Forum in Hong Kong.

If criminal liability is adopted, the rules are likely be some of the toughest for IPO sponsors or deal managers in Asia. In Singapore, for instance, lawyers say that while prospectus liability can extend to underwriters, the onus usually rests with the listing company and its directors.

IPO sponsors, typically banks or corporate finance houses, prepare a company’s listing documents and perform due diligence to ensure they comply with Hong Kong’s listing rules.

Hong Kong has been the world’s biggest IPO market for two of the last three years, attracting scores of companies from China and further afield, including the likes of Prada and Rusal.

But a number of companies have run into trouble shortly after going public, and the SFC has struggled to hold foreign companies and executives accountable for any wrongdoing.

“Regulatory reach overseas is clearly not as great as it would be with Hong Kong companies. That’s why the spotlight is on sponsors to be the gatekeepers,” Alder said.

“The evidence is that the job they (IPO sponsors) have been doing is varied in quality,” he said.

Reuters reported last week that the SFC would consider making sponsors liable for the contents of listing prospectuses, but it was not known whether this would include making them criminally culpable for rule breaches.

On Sunday, the watchdog revoked the license and announced a record fine for the sponsor of the troubled 2009 listing of Chinese textile maker Hontex International Holdings Co Ltd. The SFC said Mega Capital (Asia) failed to obtain materially important information from suppliers and customers and failed to act independently and impartially.

The SFC’s proposals are expected to be opposed by the banking sector, which is very important to Hong Kong’s economy and blocked a previous attempt in 2005 to bring in prospectus liability.

Alder said that the consultation paper should be published in the next two to three weeks and would contain a tougher code of conduct for sponsors to follow. If the proposals are approved, it could still take several months, if not years, for prospectus liability to become law.