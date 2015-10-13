Information sharing with Chinese authorities crucial for HK - SFC chief

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator said on Tuesday that information sharing with mainland authorities is crucial for the future of the global financial center.

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chief Executive Ashley Alder, speaking at a regulation summit, added that the city was in talks with mainland regulators over enhanced supervision of Hong Kong units of Chinese companies.

Hong Kong’s securities regulator in July extended a near two-month suspension of trade in shares of Hanergy Think Film Power Group amid a probe into a sudden plunge of its stock price in May.