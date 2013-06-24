FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snowden's Hong Kong lawyer says HK government asked him to leave city
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2013 / 3:15 AM / 4 years ago

Snowden's Hong Kong lawyer says HK government asked him to leave city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong lawyer representing ex-CIA contractor Edward Snowden said on Monday that a middle man claiming to represent the Hong Kong government told Snowden that he should leave the city.

Legislator Albert Ho told reporters he was approached by Snowden several days ago, and that Snowden had sought reassurances from the Hong Kong government on whether he would be able to leave the city freely, if he chose to do so.

Ho, however, said that an individual claiming to represent the Hong Kong government had subsequently indicated to Snowden that he was free to leave the city and should do so.

“By going through not entirely legal avenues, and using a person whose identity isn’t entirely clear to tell him (Snowden) that the government wants him to leave. This is a highly unusual action.”

Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.