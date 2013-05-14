FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hon Hai first-quarter profit lags forecasts
May 14, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

Hon Hai first-quarter profit lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard patrols at Hong Hai headquarters in Tucheng, Taipei county, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.TW), a major manufacturer of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products, posted first-quarter net profit of T$16.35 billion ($548.69 million), missing market expectations.

The figure compared with a median forecast of T$18.76 billion by 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hon Hai posted a net profit of T$14.92 billion in the same period a year earlier and T$36.97 billion in the previous quarter, both before the company adopted a new accounting standard. ($1 = 29.7980 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Helen Massy-Beresford

