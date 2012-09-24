FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn says 40 hurt in fight at China plant
September 24, 2012

Foxconn says 40 hurt in fight at China plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group said on Monday that 40 people were injured in a fight triggered by a non-work related dispute at its Taiyuan plant in northern China, while a number were arrested.

The company said in a statement that a personal dispute between several employees late on Sunday escalated into an incident involving some 2,000 workers, and was brought under control by local police early on Monday.

It said it was investigating the incident.

Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
