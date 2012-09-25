Foxconn's Taiyuan plant reopened, says no impact on supply

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in Taiyuan in northern China has resumed production on Tuesday morning after a riot that involved 2,000 workers had forced the company to close the factory on Monday.

Foxconn spokesman Louis Woo said he saw no impact on supply to clients after the one-day closure.

“We have 79,000 people working in Taiyuan campus, and we always have spare inventory,” Woo told Reuters by phone.

Foxconn is the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, and is the world’s largest contract maker of electronic goods.