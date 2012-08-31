Apple supplier Hon Hai's Q2 profits pick up

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.TW) reported a first-half net profit of T$27.533 billion ($919 million) on Friday, almost unchanged from a year ago, but with signs of a pick-up in the second quarter.

It did not give second-quarter figures in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange but reported a first-quarter net profit of T$14.92 billion, which would make the second-quarter figure around T$12.6 billion, above the median forecast of T$10.03 billion given in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 11 analysts.

The statement did not give any commentary. The first half profit was little changed from last year’s T$27.384 billion.

On Monday Hon Hai’s Hong Kong listed affiliate Foxconn International Holdings (2038.HK), the world’s biggest contract maker of cell phones, posted its worst-ever first-half net loss and said it remained cautious over market conditions this year.