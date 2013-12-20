FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn sees 15 percent sales growth, to boost U.S. investments - reports
#Technology News
December 20, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

Foxconn sees 15 percent sales growth, to boost U.S. investments - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The chief of Foxconn Technology Group, whose flagship unit Hon Hai Precision makes the iPhone 5s, is confident group revenue will grow 15 percent and investment in the United States will increase 10 fold next year, media reported on Friday.

Terry Gou said 2014 would be a fast-growing year for the Apple Inc supplier, the Commercial Times reported.

He said Hon Hai would shift manufacturing of 60-inch and 70-inch flat-screen TVs to the United States from Mexico, a move that would dramatically increase the company’s U.S. investments from the current $40 million, the Commercial Times and the Economic Daily reported.

Hon Hai officials were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates

