Hon Hai chief in Tokyo for talks on Sharp deal: media
March 8, 2013 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Hon Hai chief in Tokyo for talks on Sharp deal: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hon Hai Precision Industry chairman and founder Terry Gou waves to the media as he gets on an elevator after a news conference in Tokyo August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The chairman of Hon Hai Precision will meet Sharp Corp executives this week in a bid to revive stalled talks over Hon Hai’s plans to buy a stake in Sharp, local media reported on Friday.

Terry Gou of Hon Hai, a major supplier of Apple products, is currently in Tokyo, the Economic Daily and the Commercial Times said, citing unidentified sources.

Gou’s move comes after Samsung agreed to buy a 3 percent stake in Sharp for $111 million earlier this week.

This would be the first meeting between Gou and Sharp executives in seven months, the Economic Daily said.

Talks to sell a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp to Hon Hai have stalled since last year over differences about executive control, as a March deadline looms.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates

