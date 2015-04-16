Hony Capital raising up to $1.26 billion by selling CSPC Pharma stake: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital is seeking to raise up to $1.26 billion by selling its remaining shares in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (1093.HK), IFR reported on Thursday, citing a deal term sheet.

Hony Capital is offering 1.36 billion shares in a range of HK$7.03-HK$7.15 apiece, up to 6 percent below their last traded price, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

CICC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS are the joint bookrunners, it added.