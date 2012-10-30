FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi pays 696 million pounds for nuclear venture Horizon
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 30, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Hitachi pays 696 million pounds for nuclear venture Horizon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd (6501.T), Japan’s largest industrial electronics maker, is paying 696 million pounds ($1.12 billion) for British nuclear project Horizon, one of the sellers said.

Germany’s RWE (RWEG.DE), which owns half of Horizon, said it now has no further national or international new-build projects under way in the nuclear energy sector.

E.ON (EONGn.DE), the German utility that owns the other half of Horizon, said in a separate statement it expects the deal announced earlier on Tuesday to close before the end of November.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.