FDA approves Horizon's rheumatoid arthritis drug

(Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Inc said U.S. health regulators approved its experimental drug to treat a broad range of disorders including rheumatoid arthritis.

Horizon said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Rayos to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Rayos, which is a delayed-release formulation of low-dose prednisone, is marketed in Europe as Lodotra to treat moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

The biopharmaceutical company, which went public a year ago, had conducted two trials to establish safety and efficacy of the drug.