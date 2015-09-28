Horizonte acquires Glencore's Brazil nickel project for $8 million

The logo of Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

(Reuters) - Horizonte Minerals said on Monday it had bought Glencore’s Araguaia nickel project in Brazil for $8 million.

“This is a game-changing transaction for Horizonte. We have been able to negotiate a unique transaction leveraging the current depressed commodity markets,” Horizonte CEO Jeremy Martin said in a statement.

A Glencore spokesman said the deal was part of the company’s plan to dispose of non-core assets.

London-listed Horizonte is a Brazil-focused nickel development company.

