Horizonte acquires Glencore's Brazil nickel project for $8 million
September 28, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Horizonte acquires Glencore's Brazil nickel project for $8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

(Reuters) - Horizonte Minerals said on Monday it had bought Glencore’s Araguaia nickel project in Brazil for $8 million.

“This is a game-changing transaction for Horizonte. We have been able to negotiate a unique transaction leveraging the current depressed commodity markets,” Horizonte CEO Jeremy Martin said in a statement.

A Glencore spokesman said the deal was part of the company’s plan to dispose of non-core assets.

London-listed Horizonte is a Brazil-focused nickel development company.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by David Holmes

