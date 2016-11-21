Some of the products of Smithfield Foods are displayed in front of at a news conference on WH Group's IPO in Hong Kong April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Smithfield Foods said it would buy parent of the Farmer John and Saag's Specialty Meats brands, and farm operations in three U.S. states from Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) for $145 million in cash.

Smithfield will buy Clougherty Packing as well as hog farm operations under PFFJ, or Pigs for Farmer John, in California, Arizona and Wyoming, expanding its supply chain in the United States.

The businesses being acquired contributed about $500 million in sales and about 3 cents per share in earnings to Hormel in fiscal 2016.

Smithfield, bought by WH Group Ltd (0288.HK) in 2013 for $4.7 billion, is the world's largest pork processor and hog producer.

"While the businesses have performed well, they no longer align with our company's growth strategies," Hormel Chief Executive Jim Snee said in a statement.

Hormel said Farmer John harvests about 7,400 hogs per day.

Shares of Hormel Foods were marginally up at $35.10 in after-hours trading on Monday.

(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)