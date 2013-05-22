Jockey Ahern found guilty in corruption inquiry

LONDON (Reuters) - Jockey Eddie Ahern has been found guilty of three breaches of British Horseracing Authority (BHA) rules following a corruption inquiry.

His punishment will be decided later on Wednesday, the BHA said in a statement on its website (www.britishhorseracing.com)

Ahern was found guilty of conspiring to commit a corrupt or fraudulent practice, intentionally failing to ensure the horse Judgethemoment was ridden on its merits at Lingfield in January 2011 and of passing information for reward.

Judgethemoment finished last of seven runners in a two-mile handicap, having been well clear at the halfway stage. Ahern’s explanation was that he misjudged the pace and did not realize he was so far ahead.

But the BHA disciplinary panel said it “could not accept that a jockey of Ahern’s experience, especially on the all-weather at Lingfield, could have made an error of such an extent.”

Former West Bromwich Albion defender Neil Clement was found guilty of conspiring to commit a corrupt or fraudulent practice, placing a lay bet, on a horse which he then owned and failure to provide phone records to the inquiry.