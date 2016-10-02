Berdych battles past Gasquet to retain Shenzhen Open title
Tomas Berdych captured his first title of the season when he battled past Richard Gasquet 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3 to clinch the Shenzhen Open for the second successive year on Sunday.
PARIS Found led a 1-2-3 for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien as she won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.
The four-year-old Found, who started at 6-1, took the lead from pacesetter Vedevani in the final 400 meters after being kept in good position from the start by Ryan Moore -- winner of the Arc de Triomphe in 2010.
Highland Reel finished second ahead of Order Of St George, ridden by last year's winner Frankie Dettori.
"I’m so delighted for everyone. It’s a big team effort. It’s a privilege to be here and be part of it," said O'Brien. "How can you see anything higher than this? I couldn’t dream this would happen. You know how difficult the Arc is.
"She has only run over a mile and a half four times before and she was unlucky in the Arc last year. We’ve had our eye on this for a long time. When Ryan rode her as a two-year-old and said she could win an Arc - he was obviously right."
Pre-race favorite Postponed, unbeaten this season, ended up a disappointing fifth.
SEPANG, Malaysia Daniel Ricciardo claimed an elusive maiden win of the season at a dramatic Formula One Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, the Australian handed victory when a race-leading Lewis Hamilton retired with a blown engine.
PARIS Should Paris be selected to host the 2024 Olympics, France is well equipped to stage a safe Games because of the security measures that are in place after the recent terror attacks, president Francois Hollande said on Sunday.