Australian champion sprinter Black Caviar in foal
#Sports News
October 24, 2013 / 3:39 AM / 4 years ago

Australian champion sprinter Black Caviar in foal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jockey Luke Nolen (R) embraces Black Caviar trainer Peter Moody after winning the TJ Smith Stakes at Royal Randwick racecourse in Sydney April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian champion sprinter Black Caviar, who went 25 races unbeaten before retiring in April, is in foal to sire Exceed And Excel, Racing Victoria reported on Thursday.

Black Caviar ranks among Australia’s greatest horses alongside 1930 Melbourne Cup winner Phar Lap and triple Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva.

Her final victory in the TJ Smith Stakes at Royal Randwick racecourse just before her retirement gave her an Australian record 15 Group One triumphs and confirmed her reputation as the world’s top female sprinter.

Racing Victoria tweeted the news, saying the thoroughbred’s breeder Rick Jamieson had disclosed it during the unveiling of a statue of Black Caviar in her birthplace Nagambie.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury

