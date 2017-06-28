Prince of Penzance ridden by Michelle Payne (green cap) wins race 7 the Melbourne Cup during the Melbourne Cup race day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

MELBOURNE Michelle Payne, the first woman jockey to ride a Melbourne Cup winner, has been stood down after failing a doping test, racing stewards said on Wednesday.

Payne had tested positive to Phentermine, an appetite suppressant and banned substance, after taking a urine sample at a regional meeting in Swan Hill in Australia's southern state of Victoria on June 11.

Racing Victoria stewards will conduct an enquiry on Friday into the results, the state authority said in a statement.

"Ms Payne was advised of (the) findings and stood down from riding in races and trackwork by stewards on 23 June 2017," RV said.

The 31-year-old shot to international fame in 2015 when she won the Melbourne Cup, Australia's richest and most famous horse race, on Prince of Penzance.

