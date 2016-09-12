FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jockey Club offer 1 million Triple Crown bonus
September 12, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Jockey Club offer 1 million Triple Crown bonus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Jockey Club has announced the return of a 1 million pounds ($1.33 million) Triple Crown bonus for the 2016-17 season.

The Jockey Club is offering the cash bonanza for any horse that can win the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park in November, the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton Park a month later and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, the racing body said.

"We'd love a special horse to capture the public's imagination and take their place in racing folklore by winning The Jockey Club Chase Triple Crown," Paul Fisher, Group Managing Director, said.

The last horse to complete the hat-trick was Kauto Star a decade ago.

Cue Card won two legs of the feat - the Betfair Chase and the King George - last season, before falling three fences from home at Cheltenham.

The Jockey Club, which has been at the heart of British racing for more than 260 years, earlier this year announced an annual turnover of 183.3 million pounds.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
