5 months ago
Horse racing: Sizing John powers to Gold Cup glory
#Sports News
March 17, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 5 months ago

Horse racing: Sizing John powers to Gold Cup glory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse - 17/3/17 Robbie Power celebrates winning the 3.30 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase on Sizing John Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON (Reuters) - Sizing John, ridden by Robbie Power and trained by Jessica Harrington, surged to a three-length victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The 7-1 shot from Ireland beat Minella Rocco (18-1) and Native River (7-2) in the flagship race at the four-day meeting to complete a memorable double after landing the Irish Gold Cup last month.

"It's a dream come true. Our first runner in the race, the jockey's first ride in the race and trainer Jessica Harrington's first horse in the race," Sizing John's owner Alan Potts told the BBC. "It feels fantastic."

Lizzie Kelly, the first woman jockey in the race for 33 years, was unseated by her horse Tea for Two at the second fence.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alison Williams

