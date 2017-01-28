FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Former National winner Many Clouds dies after race
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 28, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 7 months ago

Former National winner Many Clouds dies after race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Grand National winner Many Clouds collapsed and died after winning a race at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The 10-year-old horse crossed the line first in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham's Festival Trials Day but collapsed shortly afterwards and was pronounced dead by veterinary staff.

Many Clouds, owned by Trevor Hemmings, won the 2015 Grand National and Gold Cup trial and the Hennessy Gold Cup in 2014.

Trainer Oliver Sherwood paid tribute to the horse whose death was met by stunned silence at the course.

"I always said he'd die for you, and he has today, doing what he loved most," Sherwood was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"He wanted to win that race, by God he wanted to win it -- he was beat at the last and he fought the last 50 yards to get up and win. I've trained for 32 years now and horses like that don't come along very often."

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.