Dettori temporarily suspended in France

Frankie Dettori on Colour Vision celebrates after winning The Gold Cup on Ladies' Day, during the third day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian jockey Frankie Dettori has been temporarily suspended from riding in French races after a ‘positive test’ at Longchamp until his case is resolved, the French racing authority said on Wednesday.

“Following yesterday’s examination of the file and after having duly notified the jockey Lanfranco Dettori of its decision, the Medical Committee has temporarily suspended the said jockey from riding in races in France, based on medical grounds,” France Galop, who are expected to make a final ruling in two weeks’ time, said in a statement.

“According to article 143 of the Rules of Racing, the Medical Committee’s report has been passed on to the France Galop stewards. (They) will be studying the file within the next fortnight before deciding what action will be taken in accordance with the Rules of Racing.”

The 41-year-old, one of the biggest names in flat racing, won all seven races in one afternoon at Ascot, England, in 1996, costing bookmakers millions of pounds in payouts to gamblers.

British-based Dettori, who enjoys celebrity status, announced in October that he was ending his 18-year stint as retained jockey for the Godolphin stable of Sheikh Mohammed, for whom he has ridden 110 Group One winners around the world since 1994.

Dettori, who not expect to ride in France at this time of year, could face a six-month ban like Kieren Fallon after he failed a test back in 2006. Irishman Fallon then served an 18-month ban after a second positive test a year later.