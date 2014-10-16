Fallon keen to ride in United States

Kieren Fallon, riding Krypton Factor of Britain, races to the finish line to win the sixth race during the 17th Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

LONDON (Reuters) - Six-times British champion jockey Kieren Fallon is looking to continue his career in the United States, he said on Thursday.

The 49-year-old Irishman, who has won three Epsom derbies and five 2,000 Guineas including this year’s race on Night of Thunder, is widely regarded as one of the greatest flat-racing jockeys of his generation.

“I’d like to go back to California, which I intend doing in the next couple of weeks just to try and get the buzz back again,” Fallon told the British champions Series website.

”Things really haven’t happened in the second half of this year and you get a bit stale.

“I’ve always wanted to go there and kind of stay there but there was always something here for me to come back to. Now there doesn’t seem to be a lot to come back to so, if I had a chance of staying there, I probably would.”

Fallon was banned from riding for two years following positive drugs tests in 2006 and 2007.

He became stable jockey for Henry Cecil in 1997 and rode for other renowned trainers Michael Stoute and Aidan O‘Brien before working as a freelancer from 2010.