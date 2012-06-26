FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British jockey dies on holiday in Greece
June 26, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

British jockey dies on holiday in Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Campbell Gillies on Brindisi Breeze (L) jumps the last fence to go on and win The Novices' Hurdle Race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British jockey Campbell Gillies, 21, who won a race at the Cheltenham Festival this year, has died in an accident while on holiday in Greece.

“We can confirm the death of a British national in Corfu on 26 June. We are providing consular assistance to the family at this difficult time,” a Foreign Office spokesman said on Tuesday.

Media reports said Gillies was on holiday with friends and fellow jockeys Henry Brooke, Nathan Moscrop and Harry Haynes in Kavos on the Greek island of Corfu and died in a swimming pool incident.

Gillies, who was born in Scotland, rode to victory on Brindisi Breeze in the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
