Long-shot Talent races to Oaks win, Dettori returns

Jockey Frankie Dettori waves as he walks to the Parade Ring before the Princess Elizabeth Stakes race on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING)

(Reuters) - Outsider Talent, ridden by Richard Hughes, was the shock winner of the Oaks at Epsom on Friday, the first day of the two-day Derby meeting.

Talent, a 20-1 shot, eased past stable companion and much-fancied Secret Gesture in the final furlong to win the mile-and-a-half-race easily and give trainer Ralph Beckett a memorable one-two.

Third was The Lark, ridden by Jamie Spencer.

Earlier, jockey Frankie Dettori came home last at the Epsom meeting in his first ride since having a six-month doping ban lifted.

Italian Dettori, 42, was on board Beatrice Auroren for trainer Ed Dunlop, but he was well beaten in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes behind Thistle Bird.

British-based Dettori had not managed to secure rides in the two English flat classics at the meeting, The Oaks on Friday and the Derby on Saturday.

He tested positive at Longchamp in September and was cleared to ride from May 19 but French racing authority France Galop said a further test carried out produced “irregularity”.

France Galop said on Thursday that its medical committee had received information it required and lifted the ban.