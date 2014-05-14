California Chrome to start from three post in Preakness

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Kentucky Derby champion California Chrome was immediately installed as the odds-on favorite for Saturday’s $1.5 million Preakness Stakes after he received the number three post position in the 10-horse race.
Ridden by Victor Espinoza, the modestly bred California Chrome won the Derby by 1 3/4 lengths two weeks ago and is unbeaten in his four starts this year.
Bookmakers listed him as the 3-5 favorite for the feature event at Pimlico Race Course.
Social Inclusion, who will break from the eight post, was placed on the second line of betting at odds of 5-1.
Ride On Curlin, who will start from the outside barrier, and Bayern, ridden by Rosie Napravnik, who will break from the five post, were both at 10-1.
If California Chrome can win the Preakness, the Art Sherman-trained colt will have a shot at becoming the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.
The third and final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 7.
Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; editing by Julian Linden