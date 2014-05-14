California Chrome to start from three post in Preakness

May 14, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Exercise rider Willie Delgado aboard California Chrome during morning workouts in preparation for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Kentucky Derby champion California Chrome was immediately installed as the odds-on favorite for Saturday’s $1.5 million Preakness Stakes after he received the number three post position in the 10-horse race.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, the modestly bred California Chrome won the Derby by 1 3/4 lengths two weeks ago and is unbeaten in his four starts this year.

Bookmakers listed him as the 3-5 favorite for the feature event at Pimlico Race Course.

Social Inclusion, who will break from the eight post, was placed on the second line of betting at odds of 5-1.

Ride On Curlin, who will start from the outside barrier, and Bayern, ridden by Rosie Napravnik, who will break from the five post, were both at 10-1.

If California Chrome can win the Preakness, the Art Sherman-trained colt will have a shot at becoming the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.

The third and final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 7.