FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California Chrome to start from three post in Preakness
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 14, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

California Chrome to start from three post in Preakness

Steve Ginsburg

1 Min Read

May 14, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Exercise rider Willie Delgado aboard California Chrome during morning workouts in preparation for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Kentucky Derby champion California Chrome was immediately installed as the odds-on favorite for Saturday’s $1.5 million Preakness Stakes after he received the number three post position in the 10-horse race.

Ridden by Victor Espinoza, the modestly bred California Chrome won the Derby by 1 3/4 lengths two weeks ago and is unbeaten in his four starts this year.

Bookmakers listed him as the 3-5 favorite for the feature event at Pimlico Race Course.

Social Inclusion, who will break from the eight post, was placed on the second line of betting at odds of 5-1.

Ride On Curlin, who will start from the outside barrier, and Bayern, ridden by Rosie Napravnik, who will break from the five post, were both at 10-1.

If California Chrome can win the Preakness, the Art Sherman-trained colt will have a shot at becoming the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.

The third and final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 7.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.