Ron the Greek wins Santa Anita Handicap

(Reuters) - Ron the Greek, ridden by Jose Lezcano, wore down Setsuko in the final furlong to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Handicap by three-and-a-half lengths on Saturday.

Setsuko finished second out of the 13 entrants, a half-length in front of Uh Oh Bango in the mile-and-a-quarter race at Santa Anita Park.

“At the half-mile pole I had a lot of horse, but I had to keep asking my horse,” said Lezcano. “My horse is like a bicycle, you keep asking and he will keep running.”

Florida-bred Ron the Greek, trained by Bill Mott, has won six of 17 career starts.

Setsuko trainer Richard Mandella said his horse “ran a good race” but did not have the firepower of Ron the Greek.

“There wasn’t much question,” Mandella said. “The winner was just too good.”