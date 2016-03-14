Horse dressed in tweed suit ahead of Cheltenham Festival

LAMBOURN, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - Veteran race horse Morestead upped the style stakes for this year’s Cheltenham Festival by modelling the word’s first Harris Tweed suit designed for a race horse.

Complete with a flat cap and tie, Morestead wore the three-piece suit alongside champion jockey AP McCoy.

Bookmaker William Hill commissioned former Alexander McQueen apprentice Emma Sandham-King with making the suit, which took four weeks to make and used up more than 18 metres (59 ft) of tweed.

Britain’s Cheltenham Festival, a horse racing event held each year in the western English county of Gloucestershire, kicks off on March 15.