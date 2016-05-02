Horsehead shares soar as investors get role in bankruptcy case

(Reuters) - Irate shareholders of Horsehead Holding Corp won backing on Monday from a U.S. judge for an official role in the zinc producer’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, sending its stock soaring.

Stockholders had argued that they felt misled by the company’s sudden bankruptcy filing in February, which came after the largest U.S. zinc producer indicated it had sufficient funds for its operations.

“Something doesn’t smell right to the court,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware, said as he approved appointing an official equity committee.

Official committees in bankruptcy cases generally represent unsecured creditors, such as bondholders and suppliers, although they are also occasionally appointed for other groups, such as retirees or those with personal injury claims.

Official committees get funds from the bankrupt company to hire lawyers and advisers, while the company generally seeks the committee’s support for a plan to exit bankruptcy.

The campaign for an official shareholder committee in the Horsehead case was led by investment fund manager Guy Spier and Phil Town, the author of a 2006 New York Times best-seller, “Rule #1.”

Shares of Horsehead were up 73 percent at 19 cents in late over-the-counter trading.