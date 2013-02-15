EU approves DNA tests in wake of horsemeat scandal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments have approved an EU-wide program of DNA tests on beef products to assess the scale of a food scandal involving mislabeled horsemeat, the bloc’s executive said on Friday.

“I welcome the swift approval by the member states of the plan I tabled two days ago and I call on them to keep up the pressure in their efforts to identify a clear picture and a sequence of events,” the bloc’s health chief Tonio Borg said in a statement.

The initial one-month testing plan will also check horsemeat for potentially harmful drug residues, after six horses slaughtered in the UK tested positive for the anti-inflammatory phenylbutazone, which is illegal in meat for human consumption. Initial results from the test are expected by mid-April.