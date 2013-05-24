Jockey Ahern lodges appeal against 10-year ban

LONDON (Reuters) - Jockey Eddie Ahern has lodged an appeal against his 10-year ban for corruption, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said on Friday.

The 35-year-old was found guilty of conspiring to commit a corrupt or fraudulent practice along with owner Neil Clement at a BHA disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Clement, a former professional footballer, was banned for 15 years and fined 3,000 pounds ($4,500).

“Eddie Ahern lodges appeal against decision of Disciplinary Panel to find breaches of several Rules of Racing, as well as penalties imposed,” the BHA said on its Twitter account.

The date of the hearing has yet to be announced.