Upset Cabrera asks Mets to trade him
New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera said on Friday that he has asked the Mets to trade him after the team recently moved him from shortstop to second base.
Frankie Dettori withdrew from Royal Ascot on Tuesday due to an arm injury suffered when he was thrown from a horse in the parade ring at Great Yarmouth last week.
Dettori was penciled in for four rides on the opening day, including King's Stand Stakes favorite Lady Aurelia, who will now be ridden by John Velazquez.
"I've been trying so hard to get fit for today but had to accept this morning it wasn't going to happen," the 46-year-old said on Ascot Racecourse's Twitter account.
"I've got to have Physio and get it properly looked at so won't be at Ascot this week. For me that's soul destroying as it's the most important week of the year. I'll be counting the days until next year."
Italian Dettori has recorded 56 winners at Royal Ascot, the most among all active riders.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera said on Friday that he has asked the Mets to trade him after the team recently moved him from shortstop to second base.
The New Jersey Devils selected Swiss center Nico Hischier of the Halifax Mooseheads with the first overall pick in the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Chicago on Friday, ending suspense about who would go first in the competitive draft.