Hats and horses at Royal Ascot Ladies Day
#Lifestyle
June 16, 2016 / 2:57 PM / a year ago

Hats and horses at Royal Ascot Ladies Day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse - 17/6/16 General view of racegoers at Ascot Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

ASCOT, England (Reuters) - Blooming flowers, animals and patriotic references were among the fashion inspirations for race-goers at Britain's Royal Ascot's Ladies Day on Thursday, with a range of colorful and quirky hats on display at the famed horse racing event.

Attendees wore an array of fanciful hats and fascinator at the gathering in Ascot, England, including one depicting a darts board, another with the figure of a dog fixed on top.

The event runs until June 18.

Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
