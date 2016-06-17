Hats and horses at Royal Ascot Ladies Day

ASCOT, England (Reuters) - Blooming flowers, animals and patriotic references were among the fashion inspirations for race-goers at Britain’s Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day on Thursday, with a range of colorful and quirky hats on display at the famed horse racing event.

Attendees wore an array of fanciful hats and fascinator at the gathering in Ascot, England, including one depicting a darts board, another with the figure of a dog fixed on top.

The event runs until June 18.