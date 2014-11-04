FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cavalryman withdrawal leaves Melbourne Cup with 22 runners
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 4, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Cavalryman withdrawal leaves Melbourne Cup with 22 runners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Melbourne Cup was left with 22 runners early on Tuesday after Cavalryman became the second horse to withdraw from the 154th version of the A$6.2 million ($5.38 million) race.

The 20-1 chance was scratched on the orders of the Racing Victoria stewards just a few hours before the start of the 3200 meter handicap (0400 GMT) because of a swollen foreleg, local media reported.

That follows the withdrawal of rank outsider Sea Moon from the 24-strong field because of a high temperature on Monday.

Cavalryman’s scratching leaves the Godolphin operation of Emirati sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with just one runner, Willing Foe, in the field. A Godolphin-trained horse has never won Australia’s biggest race.

Foreign raider Admire Ratki, aiming to become only the second Japanese horse to win the Melbourne Cup, remains the favorite at odds of 11-2.

Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.