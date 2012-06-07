Factbox: The 144th Belmont Stakes

(Reuters) - The Belmont Stakes will be run Saturday when I’ll Have Another has a chance to become the sport’s first Triple Crown winner in 34 years.

* The Belmont Stakes is a 1-1/2 mile race for three-year-olds held annually in June at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

* The race was first run in 1867 and this year’s edition will be the 144th. The race was not held in 1911 and 1912.

* The Belmont Stakes is the final leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, following the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

* Only 11 horses have won all three legs of the Triple Crown: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977) and Affirmed (1978).

* Another 19 horses have won the first two legs but failed to win the Belmont.

* The total prize money for this year’s race is $1 million. The winning connections get around $600,000 plus a blanket of white carnations.

* The race record of two minutes 24 seconds was set by Secretariat in 1973. Secretariat also holds the record for the biggest winning margin (31 lengths).

* The most successful trainer is James Rowe with eight wins.

* The most successful jockeys are Jim McLaughlin and Eddie Arcaro with six wins each.

* Recent winners of the Belmont Stakes

2011 - Ruler On Ice

2010 - Drosselmeyer

2009 - Summer Bird

2008 - Da‘Tara

2007 - Rags To Riches

2006 - Jazil

2005 - Afleet Alex

2004 - Birdstone

2003 - Empire Maker

2002 - Sarava

2001 - Point Given

2000 - Commendable