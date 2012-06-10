Factbox: 2012 Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags

(Reuters) - Union Rags, ridden by his new rider John Velazquez, won the $1 million Belmont Stakes on Saturday with a late burst up the rails.

* Bred in Kentucky, his sire is Dixie Union and his dam is Tempo.

* His jockey, John Velazquez, was born in Puerto Rico and is one of the best riders in the United States. He won the 2007 Belmont Stakes on Rags to Riches, the first filly to win the race since 1905, and last year’s Kentucky Derby on Animal Kingdom.

* His trainer Michael Matz is national hero in the U.S. He won a silver medal in equestrian at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, seven years after surviving a plane crash that killed 111 people and from which he saved the lives of three children. As a trainer, he won the 2006 Derby with the ill-fated Barbaro, who was unbeaten before breaking down at the Preakness Stakes.

* Union Rags’ owner Phyllis Wyeth worked for John F. Kennedy during his presidency but was involved in a head-on car crash in 1962 that left her paralyzed from the waist down. She bred Union Rags then sold him at auction, only to have a sudden change of heart when she dreamt that he would do great things.

* Before winning the Belmont, Union Rags raced seven times for four wins, a second and a third. The only time he missed a place was at last month’s Kentucky Derby when he finished seventh after being checked early.

* The total prize money for Saturday’s race was $1 million. The winning connections received around $600,000 plus a blanket of white carnations.

* Recent winners of the Belmont Stakes, first run in 1867:

2012 - Union Rags

2011 - Ruler On Ice

2010 - Drosselmeyer

2009 - Summer Bird

2008 - Da‘Tara

2007 - Rags To Riches

2006 - Jazil

2005 - Afleet Alex

2004 - Birdstone

2003 - Empire Maker

2002 - Sarava

2001 - Point Given

2000 - Commendable