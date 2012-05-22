I'll Have Another settled in New York for Belmont

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kentucky Derby winner I’ll Have Another has arrived safely in New York to begin his preparations to try and win the elusive Triple Crown.

The colt was transported from Baltimore after his stunning win in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes gave him the first two legs following his victory in the Derby two weeks earlier.

The three-year-old got his first look at the track on Monday where he will run the Belmont Stakes on June 9 but did little more than stretch his legs as the heavens opened and drenched the course.

Jack Sisterson, assistant to I’ll Have Another’s trainer Doug O‘Neill, said the horse had travelled perfectly and settled in well to his temporary home.

“He ate everything up last night and is a very happy horse,” Sisterson said.

“He walked the shed row this morning. I have to speak with Doug, but it’s likely he will go to the main track at some point this week.”

The Belmont Stakes, run over one and a half miles, is the longest and most gruelling of the three Triple Crown races but Sisterson said I’ll Have Another was showing no signs of fatigue after the first two legs.

“He came out of the Preakness fantastic, just like he came out of the Derby,” said Sisterson. “He acts like he never even ran a race.”

The field for the Belmont Stakes won’t be finalized until a few days before the race but I’ll Have Another was expected to face a dozen rivals, including Dullahan, who finished third in the Derby, and the highly rated Union Rags.

They both skipped the Preakness to save themselves for the Belmont but I’ll Have Another at least won’t have to contend with Bodemeister, who was runner-up in each of the first two legs, after he was returned to California.

Only 11 horses have completed the Triple Crown, with Affirmed, in 1978, the most recent. Eleven horses have since won the first two legs, only to stumble at the last hurdle.