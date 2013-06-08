FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palace Malice wins Belmont Stakes
#Sports News
June 8, 2013 / 11:05 PM / in 4 years

Palace Malice wins Belmont Stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Palace Malice won the 145th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the final race of the Triple Crown series for three-year-old thoroughbreds.

Palace Malice, a 15-1 shot who finished 12th in the Kentucky Derby, won going away by more than three lengths after prevailing in a stretch run duel with Preakness winner Oxbow, who finished second ahead of Kentucky Derby champion Orb.

The Belmont winner had set the early pace in the Derby only to fade, but on a sunny day with the track rated fast despite Friday’s heavy rains, Palace Malice maintained his powerful run this time racing without blinders.

Orb was running well back in the 14-horse field before making a late charge that fell short.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
