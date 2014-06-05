The 146th Belmont Stakes

(Reuters) - Factbox on the Belmont Stakes, to be run on Saturday.

* The Belmont Stakes is a race for 3-year-olds over 1 1/2-miles (2,400 meters), held annually in June at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

* The race was first run in 1867 and this year’s edition will be the 146th. The race was not held in 1911 and 1912.

* The Belmont Stakes is the final leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, following the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

* Only 11 horses have won all three legs of the Triple Crown: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977) and Affirmed (1978).

* California Chrome, the favorite for Saturday’s race, has the chance to become the 12th Triple Crown winner.

* The prize money for this year’s race is $1.5 million, up from $1 million last year. The winning connections get around $900,000 plus a blanket of white carnations. Connections are presented with the August Belmont Trophy, but for ceremonial purposes only. They also get a silver plate to keep.

* The race record of two minutes 24 seconds was set by Secretariat in 1973.

* The most successful trainer is James Rowe with eight wins.

* The most successful jockeys are Jim McLaughlin and Eddie Arcaro with six wins each,

* Recent winners of the Belmont Stakes

2013 - Palace Malice

2012 - Union Rags

2011 - Ruler On Ice

2010 - Drosselmeyer

2009 - Summer Bird

2008 - Da’ Tara

2007 - Rags To Riches

2006 - Jazil

2005 - Afleet Alex

2004 - Birdstone

2003 - Empire Maker

2002 - Sarava

2001 - Point Given

2000 - Commendable