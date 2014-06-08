Result of the 2014 Belmont Stakes

(Reuters) - Result of the 146th running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes Saturday, the third leg of the Triple Crown, over one and a half miles (2,400 meters):

1. Tonalist (Joel Rosario)

2. Commissioner (Javier Castellano)

3. Medal Count (Robby Albarado)

4. *California Chrome (Victor Espinoza)

4. *Wicked Strong (Rajiv Maragh)

6. Samraat (Jose Ortiz)

7. General a Rod (Rosie Napravnik)

8. Matterhorn (Joe Bravo)

9. Commanding Curve (Shaun Bridgmohan)

10. Matuszak (Mike Smith)

11. Ride On Curlin (John Velazquez)

(* dead-heated)

Winner trained by Christophe Clement

Margins: Head, one length

Time: 2:28.52

Winner paid: $20.40 ($2 stake)