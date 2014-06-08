Result of the 2014 Belmont Stakes

(Reuters) - Result of the 146th running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes Saturday, the third leg of the Triple Crown, over one and a half miles (2,400 meters):
1. Tonalist (Joel Rosario)
2. Commissioner (Javier Castellano)
3. Medal Count (Robby Albarado)
4. *California Chrome (Victor Espinoza)
4. *Wicked Strong (Rajiv Maragh)
6. Samraat (Jose Ortiz)
7. General a Rod (Rosie Napravnik)
8. Matterhorn (Joe Bravo)
9. Commanding Curve (Shaun Bridgmohan)
10. Matuszak (Mike Smith)
11. Ride On Curlin (John Velazquez)
(* dead-heated)
Winner trained by Christophe Clement
Margins: Head, one length
Time: 2:28.52
Winner paid: $20.40 ($2 stake)
