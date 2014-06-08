FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Result of the 2014 Belmont Stakes
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2014 / 12:27 AM / 3 years ago

Result of the 2014 Belmont Stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Result of the 146th running of the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes Saturday, the third leg of the Triple Crown, over one and a half miles (2,400 meters):

1. Tonalist (Joel Rosario)

2. Commissioner (Javier Castellano)

3. Medal Count (Robby Albarado)

4. *California Chrome (Victor Espinoza)

4. *Wicked Strong (Rajiv Maragh)

6. Samraat (Jose Ortiz)

7. General a Rod (Rosie Napravnik)

8. Matterhorn (Joe Bravo)

9. Commanding Curve (Shaun Bridgmohan)

10. Matuszak (Mike Smith)

11. Ride On Curlin (John Velazquez)

(* dead-heated)

Winner trained by Christophe Clement

Margins: Head, one length

Time: 2:28.52

Winner paid: $20.40 ($2 stake)

Compiled by Julian Linden, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.