Tonalist's connections unapologetic after win

Jun 7, 2014; Elmont, NY, USA; Joel Rosario aboard Tonalist (11) wins the 2014 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park as Javier Castellano aboard Commissioner (8) and Robby Albarado aboard Medal Count (1) finish 2nd and 3rd respectively. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The connections of surprise Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist proved the old idiom that one man’s loss is another man’s gain.

While millions of people were rueing the fact that California Chrome’s bid to win the elusive Triple crown had come unstuck, Tonalist’s connections were reveling in their fairytale win.

“We loved California Chrome as well,” said Tonalist’s owner Robert Evans.

“We hoped he would win the Triple Crown, but we love our horse too.”

Evans declined to respond to claims by California Chrome’s co-owner Steve Coburn that Tonalist had taken the “coward’s way” by not running in the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes, pointing out that Tonalist had been injured.

Tonalist had been earmarked as one of the early favorites for the Kentucky Derby but was forced to skip the race after he suffered a lung infection and missed a key qualifier.

His connections set their sights on winning the Belmont and he emerged as one of the leading threats to California Chrome with a runaway win in last month’s Peter Pan Stakes.

“He was sick before the Wood Memorial, we couldn’t run him in it, so we couldn’t run in the Derby so we aimed for the Peter Pan and (trainer) Christophe Clement did a good job of getting him ready for the Peter Pan,” Evans said.

“We only had four weeks to get ready for this and Christophe had him just right.”

Evans said he knew first hand of disappointment in missing out on a Triple Crown. His father Thomas bred Pleasant Colony, which won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 1981 only to get beaten in the Belmont.

“Yesterday I went to my father’s grave and thanked him for putting me in the position to be doing this,” Evans said.

“I came in 1981 to the Belmont, we had high hopes for Pleasant Colony, I’ve been where Steven Coburn’s been and it’s not fun when you don’t win.”

For Clement, it was his first Grade I winner, and vindication for his decision to move from Europe to New York.

”It means a lot,“ he said. ”I came here in 1991 and I’ve always been very lucky, I always trained for great owners.

“Even if I‘m French I consider myself a New Yorker and I will enjoy this for a while.”

Like Evans, Clement did not respond to Coburn’s outburst, and said he did not buy into the argument that California Chrome had failed when he could only manage fourth place.

“I don’t like that, everybody’s trying to say something negative,” said Clement.

”There’s nothing negative. California Chrome did a great thing, he won the Kentucky, won the Preakness great.

“This is what racing is There’s nothing negative. I trained for this, of course I‘m going to try to do everything I can to win the race and I‘m very happy with Tonalist and I‘m sure we will manage to find a way to sleep tonight, no disappointment.”

Tonalist’s jockey Joel Rosario was also on cloud nine after winning his first Belmont Stakes.

Rosario won last year’s Kentucky Derby on Orb and the Dubai World Cup on Animal Kingdom and while he admitted he was disappointed not to see a Triple Crown winner, he was thrilled to be on board the winner himself.

“This is very important to me,” said Rosario.

”I‘m a little bit upset about California Chrome. If I was going to get beat, I wanted to just get beat by him.

“But (Tonalist is) a big horse, and he has one long stride, and he just grinds it, and keeps on going and going.”