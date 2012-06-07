Triple Crown near-misses

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There have been 19 horses that have failed to win the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, after winning the first two legs, the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Here is a brief look at their near-misses.

1944 PENSIVE - Finished second to Bounding Home by half a length after leading in the final straight

1958 TIM TAM - Finished second to Cavan after looking certain to win the race. Tim Tam broke the sesamoid bone and hobbled across the line. He never raced again but became a successful sire.

1961 CARRY BACK - Finished seventh behind Sherluck after going into the Belmont with a sore leg. He was named US 3yo of the year and went on to become just the fourth American horse to win more than $1 million.

1964 NORTHERN DANCER - Canadian-bred horse who went on to become arguably the greatest stallion of the 20th century. Raced 18 times for 14 wins and four minor placings, including third behind Quadrangle in the Belmont.

1966 KAUAI KING - Finished fourth behind Amberoid, beaten by two lengths, then was sold to a breeding syndicate for $2.5 million, a week after the Belmont.

1968 FORWARD PASS - The only horse to win the Kentucky Derby on a disqualification. The original winner, Dancer’s Image, was controversially disqualified after showing small traces of a mild painkiller that was allowed in most states, except Kentucky, in a swab. Forward Pass easily won the Preakness but finished a close second to Stage Door Johnny in the Belmont.

1969 MAJESTIC PRINCE - Was unbeaten from nine career starts when he won the Preakness but suffered a tendon injury, prompting connections to rule him out of the Belmont. Under intense pressure from the media, they changed their mind and entered him in the Belmont even though he was not fit. He finished a well beaten second to Arts And Letters and never raced again.

1971 CAONERO II - A Venezuelan horse who defied the odds to win in America. Easily won the first two legs, setting a race record in the Preakness that stood for over a decade, but was hampered by an foot infection in the Belmont and finished fourth behind Pass Catcher

1979 SPECTACULAR BID - Won 12 straight races before his streak ended at the Belmont and he finished third behind Coastal. He suffered a freak accident before the race when he stepped on a safety pin that became embedded in his hoof and caused an infection that almost killed him.

1981 PLEASANT COLONY - Narrowly won the first two legs but came up short in the Belmont, finishing third behind Summing.

1987 ALYSHEBA - A speedster who was unsuited by the extra distance of the Belmont, finishing a distant fourth behind Bet Twice.

1989 SUNDAY SILENCE - Sunday Silence beat Easy Goer in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness but his rival turned the tables on him in the Belmont, winning by eight lengths. Sunday Silence was second.

1997 SILVER CHARM - A grey colt who won the first two legs, each by just a head, but his luck ran out in the Belmont when he finished a close second to Touch Gold.

1998 REAL QUIET - For the second year in a row trainer Bon Baffert brought a horse to Belmont with a chance of completing the Triple Crown. And for the second straight year, he came second with Real Quiet finished behind Victory Gallop, which had been runner-up in the first two legs.

1999 CHARISMATIC - Charismatic surged into the lead in the Belmont with less a furlong to go when he fractured two bones in his left foreleg. He faded to finished third behind Lemon Drop Kid and almost died from his injuries but was saved and went on to a successful career as a stallion.

2002 WAR EMBLEM - Baffert’s third attempt at the Triple Crown ended at the start of the Belmont when War Emblem, a speedy front runner, stumbled and nearly fell coming out of the gates. He eventually finished 8th behind Sarava, a 70-1 longshot.

2003 FUNNY CIDE - A New York gelding who won the Preakness by nearly 10 lengths, the second biggest margin in the race’s history, he faded to finish third in the Belmont behind Empire Maker.

2004 SMARTY JONES - Like Majestic Prince more than three decades early, Smarty Jones suffered his one and only career defeated in the Belmont and never raced again. After winning the Preakness by a record 11 and a half lengths he was overhauled by longshot Birdstone in the shadows of the Belmont post.

2008 BIG BROWN - Big Brown was the 11th and most recent horse to go to the Belmont with a shot at winning the Triple Crown since the last successful horse, Affirmed in 1978. But when the field turned for home the horse failed to respond and jockey Kent Desormeaux eased him up and he trotted over the line behind surprise winner Da‘Tara.