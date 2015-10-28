German jockey dies after fall in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A 23-year old German jockey has died after falling from her horse in an apprentices’ race in Brazil, Sao Paulo Jockey Club said on Wednesday.

Sandra Eichenhofer fell at the Sao Paulo track on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the city’s Metropolitan Hospital. She was diagnosed with four fractured ribs and later released.

She complained of pain the next day and was rushed to hospital again but died after suffering cardiac arrest in the ambulance, the jockey club said in a statement.

“The cause of Sandra’s death is not yet known,” it added.

Eichenhofer had raced 50 times, recording six victories.