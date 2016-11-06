Horse racing: Trainer Baffert adds to legend with Classic victory

Nov 5, 2016; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Martin Garcia aboard Drefong shakes hands with trainer Bob Baffert after winning race six during the 33rd Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ARCADIA, California (Reuters) - Trainer Bob Baffert extended his Breeders’ Cup dominance on Saturday as he saddled a horse to victory in the Classic for a third consecutive year. When Arrogate caught California Chrome for a dramatic win at Santa Anita Park it added to a collection of triumphs for Baffert, who has a magic touch with three-year-olds at the Breeders’.

Ridden by Mike Smith, Arrogate wowed the crowd with a final sprint that added to the legacy of his trainer.

“It’s incredible that I’ve been so lucky, someone up there (in the heavens) is really looking down on me,” Baffert said.

In 2014, Baffert-trained Bayern took the crown at Santa Ana before American Pharoah brought him more glory last year at Keeneland.

American Pharoah famously went on to capture the Triple Crown to add to the stellar resume for 63-year-old Baffert that includes four Kentucky Derbies, six Preakness Stakes and two Belmont Stakes races.

Baffert admitted that Pharoah’s retirement left him in a bit of a lull, but he has clearly re-emerged with another special horse. After being shut out of this year’s Triple Crown winners, Saturday’s victory reminded Baffert why he is a towering figure in the sport.

California Chrome entered as the odds-on 4-5 favorite, but Baffert’s inexperienced colt, who started at 8-5, stared down the challenge with a performance that even surprised his handlers.

“That was incredible. I’m at a loss for words,” jockey Smith said. “He’s such a young horse. He’s so talented. He’s got amazing stamina. He doesn’t quit. He could have gone around again. He’s incredible.”

Arrogate has always been large on potential and has been carefully nursed along by Baffert.

“I thought he could win but I didn’t know he was going to do that,” Baffert said. “Down deep I wasn’t sure if he could beat California Chrome. It’s a great horse and I have so much respect for it.

“(What Arrogate did) was just incredible. I was in awe of him.”