Classic again eludes Baffert as Game On Dude fails

ARCADIA, California (Reuters) - Hall-of-Fame American trainer Bob Baffert is still without a Breeders’ Cup Classic title after heavy favorite Game On Dude faltered out of the gates and ran a disappointing seventh at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

Slated as the 6-5 favorite as they jumped in the richest race in America, Game on Dude missed the start and was off the pace from the outset, leaving Fort Larned to edge out Mucho Macho Man for the .

Baffert’s five-year-old gelding was also the sentimental favorite of many given the way he lost the 2011 Classic in the shadows of the winning post, run down by Drosselmeyer.

But despite being sired by 1998 classic champion Awesome Again, and winning four of the six races he contested since last year’s Classic, Game On Dude was never in the hunt.

Adding to the sentiment was Baffert’s recovery from a heart attack in March when he took the horse to the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai World Cup. He was rushed to hospital and had three stents inserted in two arteries.

Baffert has won three Kentucky Derbies, five Preakness Stakes, a Belmont Stakes and Breeders’ Cup titles in the Sprint, Juvenile and Juvenile Fillies but is still chasing his first Classic winner.

”I think the first eighth of a mile cost him the race,“ Baffert said. ”He wants to be right up there near the front and when he wasn‘t, that was it for him.

”It was unfortunate. It was a tough day for me, but I’ve had tougher. It really was a tough week. But what are you going to do?

”When these things happen, when things are hard, you’ve just got to move on.

”A few minutes ago Joe Torre (former manager of the New York Yankees and part owner of Game On Dude) told me that you’ve got to forget it.

“Things that happened five seconds ago, you’ve got to let them go and move on. That’s what will happen.”