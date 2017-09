ARCADIA, California (Reuters) - Mucho Macho Man stole the limelight from favorite Game on Dude with a storming finish to win the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

Veteran jockey Gary Stevens piloted the five-year-old horse past the celebrated field in a dramatic stretch run to win America’s richest race. Will Take Charge came in second with Declaration of War third.