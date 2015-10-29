FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
October 29, 2015 / 6:45 PM / in 2 years

Post positions and revised odds for Cup Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Post positions for runners in Saturday’s $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky with revised odds, following the withdrawal of Beholder on Thursday (post position, HORSE, jockey, trainer, odds)

1. TONALIST; John Velazquez; Christophe Clement; 4-1

2. KEEN ICE; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Dale Romans; 8-1

3. FROSTED; Joel Rosario; Kiaran McLaughlin; 12-1

4. AMERICAN PHAROAH; Victor Espinoza; Bob Baffert; 4-5

5. GLENEAGLES; Ryan Moore; Aidan O‘Brien; 20-1

6. EFFINEX; Mike Smith; James Jerkens; 20-1

7. SMOOTH ROLLER; Tyler Baze; Victor Garcia; 12-1

8. HARD ACES; Joe Talamo; John Sadler; 30-1

9. HONOR CODE; Javier Castellano; Claude McGaughey III; 5-1

Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

