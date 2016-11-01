Profiles of 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic runners

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the entrants for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic to be run over 1 1/4 miles (2,011 meters) at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on Saturday (Post Position. HORSE; Jockey; Trainer; odds)

1. EFFINEX; Flavien Prat; James Jerkens; 15-1; A surprising runner-up to American Pharoah in last year's Breeders’ Cup Classic, this son of Mineshaft has picked up victories in 2016 at the Oaklawn Handicap and Suburban Handicap. Placed fourth at the "Win and You're In" Whitney at Saratoga in August.

2. FROSTED; Joel Rosario; Kiaran McLaughlin; 5-1; The leading Classic contender from the East Coast, this 4-year-old son of Tapit booked his spot at Santa Anita with victory at Saratoga's "Win and You're In" Whitney in August. Has six career wins in 18 starts but will need to rebound from an odds-on loss in Saratoga's Woodward in September.

3. KEEN ICE; Javier Castellano; Todd Pletcher; 20-1; This 4-year-old son of Curlin has triumphed just twice in 17 career starts but one of those really stands out, his stunning victory by three-quarters of a length over American Pharoah in last year's Travers Stakes. The colt finished a distant fourth at last year's Breeders' Cup Classic.

4. CALIFORNIA CHROME; Victor Espinoza; Art Sherman; 1-1; The bookmakers' favorite and winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2014, the chestnut colt is North America's all-time leading money earner. Unbeaten this year after romping to victory in all six races in dominant fashion, he has won eight times in 14 career starts.

5. WIN THE SPACE; Gary Stevens; George Papaprodromou; 30-1; This son of Pulpit showed a liking for Santa Anita Park with a third-place finish at the iconic venue in Awesome Again Stakes in September. The 4-year-old colt has accumulated career earnings of just under $300,000 with three wins in 14 starts.

6. MELATONIN; Joseph Talamo; David Hofmans; 12-1; Having overcome the rare central nervous system disease of equine protozoal myeloencephalitis, this courageous Kodiak Kowboy gelding is 5-for-13 lifetime and earned a coveted berth in the Classic with victory in the "Win and You're In" Gold Cup at Santa Anita in June, his most recent start.

7. WAR STORY; Scott Spieth; Mario Serey, Jr.; 30-1; This 4-year-old chestnut gelding, sired by Northern Afleet, heads into the Breeders' Cup Classic off arguably the best race of his career, a second-place finish behind Cyrus Alexander at the Pennsylvania Derby Championship in September. Has three wins in 14 lifetime starts.

8. SHAMAN GHOST; Irad Ortiz; James Jerkens; 20-1; The 4-year-old son of Ghostzapper, this Ontario-bred colt has triumphed six times in 12 career starts to rack up earnings of more than $1.4 million. Two of those wins have come in his last three outings, including an upset over the heavily favored Frosted in the Woodward at Saratoga in September.

9. HOPPERTUNITY; John Velazquez; Bob Baffert; 15-1; One of two entries saddled by Hall of Fame trainer Baffert for the Classic, this son of Any Given Saturday qualified for Santa Anita by winning the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park last month. Has lifetime earnings of just over $3.5 million with six wins from 22 starts.

10. ARROGATE; Mike Smith; Bob Baffert; 5-2; This late-developing 3-year-old recorded three allowance-level race wins at Santa Anita and Del Mar after placing third on his debut at Los Alamitos in April. Delivered the performance of the year in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August, storming to victory by 13 1/2 lengths in a track record.